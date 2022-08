Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has promoted two people within the Branch Banking Division. Read more

Central Pacific Bank has promoted two people within the Branch Banking Division:

>> Bob Yee is the new senior vice president and division manager for Branch Banking. He joined CPB in 2007 and served in several capacities including branch manager, branch banking regional manager, director of branch optimization and most recently as interim division manager of Branch Banking.

>> Francine Komine will become vice president and East Oahu region manager. After joining CPB in 2001, she held many positions within Branch Banking including branch manager and branch banking sales program manager.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.