For Warriors safety Noa Kamana, football is part of his family life

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI @STARADVERTISER.COM Noa Kamana is one of the starting safeties for the Warriors during training camp. He says the starting spot is “all in my hands if I don’t mess up and just do my job.”

When your grandfather and uncle played football for USC and your father was a Michigan State defensive back, X’s and O’s are part of your DNA. Read more

