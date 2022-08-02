comscore Chaminade adds baseball and beach volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade adds baseball and beach volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Chaminade athletics is set to add two new teams to its lineup, as athletic director Dr. Tom Buning announced on Monday the addition of baseball and beach volleyball in 2023-24. Read more

Previous Story
Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense

Scroll Up