Scoreboard – Aug. 2, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled

Bulletin Board

Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head baseball coaching position. Duties include administrative tasks, field maintenance, grade monitoring, staffing JV and Varsity programs.

Applicants must be willing to complete all NFHS courses required by the HHSAA. Previous High School level coaching is preferred. Resumes can be emailed to john.chung@k12.hi.us or mailed to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Honolulu. HI. 96822, attn: John Chung.

All resumes must be received by Aug.12.

Keaau High School is currently looking for coaches for the following sports programs for the 2022-23 School Year: Cheerleading, girls basketball, boys JV basketball, tennis and track & field.

All those interested in applying for a coaching position can pickup an application at the Main Office during business hours of 8am-4pm.

For more information, please contact the Athletic Office at 808-313-3450.