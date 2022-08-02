comscore Title IX Profiles: Kelly (Majam) Elms, Jessica Iwata provided a 1-2 punch while ushering in the golden age of Wahine softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Title IX Profiles: Kelly (Majam) Elms, Jessica Iwata provided a 1-2 punch while ushering in the golden age of Wahine softball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2013 UH softball players Kelly Majam, left, and Jessica Hirata at Wahine Softball Stadium in Manoa.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2013

    UH softball players Kelly Majam, left, and Jessica Hirata at Wahine Softball Stadium in Manoa.

  • COURTESY KELLY ELMS Kelly Elms with her husband, Josh Elms, and children Riley, left, Dakota, Sawyer and Klayton.

    COURTESY KELLY ELMS

    Kelly Elms with her husband, Josh Elms, and children Riley, left, Dakota, Sawyer and Klayton.

  • COURTESY JESSICA IWATA Jessica Iwata and daughter Hazely Crush K. Aviguetero

    COURTESY JESSICA IWATA

    Jessica Iwata and daughter Hazely Crush K. Aviguetero

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2013 Kelly (Majam) Elms, left, and Jessica Iwata displayed powerful bats as well as overall ability during a meteoric Wahine run.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2013

    Kelly (Majam) Elms, left, and Jessica Iwata displayed powerful bats as well as overall ability during a meteoric Wahine run.

Although neither stood taller than 5 feet 5, there’s no denying the towering presence of Kelly (Majam) Elms and Jessica Iwata in University of Hawaii softball lore. Read more

Previous Story
Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense
Next Story
Television and radio – Aug. 2, 2022

Scroll Up