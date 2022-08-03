Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Helping agricultural careers take root Today Updated 6:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii’s Windward Community College is sowing the seeds for agriculture careers — offering free tuition for Native Hawaiian students and anyone interested in this field of study. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii’s Windward Community College is sowing the seeds for agriculture careers — offering free tuition for Native Hawaiian students and anyone interested in this field of study. Through its ‘Ao Kahi project, the college aims to expand opportunities for postsecondary credentials and hands-on learning in sustainable agriculture. Besides tuition waivers, qualified students can enroll to receive career readiness support, textbook loans, digital access to learning platforms, a 40-hour paid internship and professional development. Fall applications will be accepted until Monday, for classes that run October through January. For more, contact wccag@hawaii.edu. Previous Story Off the News: Seeking Mauna Kea leadership