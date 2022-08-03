Off the News: Helping agricultural careers take root

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii’s Windward Community College is sowing the seeds for agriculture careers — offering free tuition for Native Hawaiian students and anyone interested in this field of study. Read more

Through its ‘Ao Kahi project, the college aims to expand opportunities for postsecondary credentials and hands-on learning in sustainable agriculture.

Besides tuition waivers, qualified students can enroll to receive career readiness support, textbook loans, digital access to learning platforms, a 40-hour paid internship and professional development.

Fall applications will be accepted until Monday, for classes that run October through January.

For more, contact wccag@hawaii.edu.