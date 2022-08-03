comscore Off the News: Helping agricultural careers take root | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Helping agricultural careers take root

The University of Hawaii’s Windward Community College is sowing the seeds for agriculture careers — offering free tuition for Native Hawaiian students and anyone interested in this field of study. Read more

