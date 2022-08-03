Off the News: Thefts from farms a growing problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Theft from Hawaii farms is a continuing problem that may be getting worse. Read more

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that agricultural crimes and security costs to try to fend thieves off cost Hawaii operators about $14.4 million in 2018. This year, farm managers on Hawaii island say fruit thieves have become bolder.

If you’re buying local fruit or produce, be sure you know its origin. Police and growers might both benefit from sharing their knowledge and seeking better deterrents, such as increased private security measures and harsher penalties for thieves. Ag theft should be nipped in the bud.