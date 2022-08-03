comscore A flavorful burrito that's a cinch to make | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

A flavorful burrito that’s a cinch to make

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 3:59 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

Mexican refried beans are a cinch to make at home on a weeknight thanks to some staple pantry items and a few basic fresh ingredients. Read more

Previous Story
Tantalizing truffles
Next Story
A refreshing beet soup for the summer

Scroll Up