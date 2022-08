Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, you can have an elegant dessert ready in 10 minutes, no mixer needed. This recipe forgoes cream, eggs and hand mixers required by many mousses, prioritizing chocolate and chocolate alone. Melted chocolate is set in an ice bath, hand-whisked and finished with fleur de sel for a final tally of two ingredients — three, if you count the ice.

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse with Fleur de Sel

Ingredients:

• 285 grams bittersweet chocolate (about 10 ounces), roughly chopped, more as needed (see tip)

• Fleur de sel, to taste

Directions:

Create an ice bath in a large bowl using ice and a little cold water. Nestle a smaller bowl in ice bath.

Place chocolate and 1 cup water in a small pot and heat over medium. Whisk until mixture is melted and smooth, about 3-5 minutes.

Immediately pour melted chocolate into the bowl in the ice bath. Vigorously whisk chocolate mixture by hand until thick, 3-5 minutes. The chocolate should be fluffy and form a mound when dolloped with the whisk (it should generally have the texture and appearance of mousse). If the mixture does not thicken, add a bit more chopped chocolate and remelt over the heat. Spoon into serving bowls and garnish with fleur de sel.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.