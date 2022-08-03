Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

L&L Hawaii National Spam Musubi Day is coming up Aug. 8. To celebrate, L&L restaurants are giving out free Spam musubi. To take advantage of this deal, customers must download the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue app (hawaiianbarbecue.com/online-ordering) and, on Aug. 8, download the coupon for a free Spam musubi from the app. You can redeem this coupon at select L&L locations only on Aug. 8.

“As the top seller of Spam musubi in the continental U.S., with 20,000 Spam musubi sold daily across 14 states, we knew the best way for us to truly celebrate National Spam Musubi Day was to show our appreciation to everyone who already loves Spam musubi as much as we do, or treat anyone curious to try this Hawaii comfort food favorite for the first time,” states Elisia Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue CEO.

To learn more, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

Say, ‘cheese!’

Honolulu Bistro, formerly located in Ohana Hale Marketplace, just soft-opened in its new location in Ala Moana Center. The biz is located close to Makai Market Food Court entrance.

Honolulu Bistro is known for its sweet and savory gourmet sandwiches, as well as its smoothies. Its fresh fruit smoothies are organic and made from real fruits with no added sugars and fillers; popular choices include Four Seasons (orange, pineapple, guava, lemon, strawberries and honey) and Jungle Beach (passion fruit, pineapple, lemon, orange and papaya). The pesto deluxe and pastrami sandwiches are customer favorites, along with Nutella fluff and PBBH (peanut butter, sliced bananas and honey).

The biz will eventually introduce new menu items and specials. Visit honolulubistro.com to learn more.

Get your tiki on

To celebrate cocktail culture, International Market Place is hosting Mixology Month for all of August. The celebration includes delicious, refreshing libations from the shopping center’s eateries, including Moani Waikiki, Skybox Taphouse, StripSteak Waikiki, Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi, Shorefyre, Kuhio Avenue Food Hall, Drybar and Herringbone.

Festivities include:

• Aug. 1-31: Specially priced cocktails and appetizers at participating restaurants

• Aug. 1-31: Spend $250 or more in combined receipts and receive an IMP Tiki cup

• Aug. 13: The legendary Don Ho’s birthday; special tribute show and archival photo installation will highlight his birthday celebration

• Aug. 17: Battle of the Bartenders: Contestants from Shorefyre, Skybox, Moani, StripSteak, Herringbone and Drybar will compete at Queen’s Court

• Aug. 26-28: Tiki in Waikiki festival; tickets required

Visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com to learn more.

A new poke option

A new poke shop just opened in Aiea. Ry’s Poke & Shave Ice (99-016 Kamehameha Hwy.) features poke bowls ($14) and desserts like kulolo sundaes and shave ice. The business is owned by 18-year-old entrepreneur Ryder Yamaguchi. The biz prides itself on getting fresh fish from local fishermen and making poke from it.

Current poke flavors include spicy ahi, Hawaiian-style and ginger ahi; customers can choose from poke bowls ($14), salads ($12) and poke nachos ($13). For dessert, indulge in kulolo sundaes ($7.95) — featuring kulolo from Waialua, Roselani haupia ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and macadamia nuts — or shave ice ($3.25 small, $5.50 large). Flavors include li hing mui, Melona, guava, POG and more.

Call 808-762-POKE (7653) or follow @ryspokexshaveice on Instagram.