National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is tomorrow (Aug. 4), and while I enjoy these chocolaty treats all year long, here are a few of my favorites.

A kitchen staple

The sea salt chocolate chip cookies ($3) often sell out at HiCraft Kitchen (516 Keawe St.), so be sure to go early to snag one. These large, house-baked cookies are made with whole butter, eggs, flour, sugar, Valrhona dark chocolate and Maldon sea salt. Call 808-379-1842 or visit hicraft.revelup.com/weborder.

Entirely edible

Edible Hawaii (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its edible cookie dough and housemade specialty cookies in flavors like churro, Pop-Tart, white chocolate macnut and more. Its big chocolate chip cookie ($3.75-$5) is about 5 inches in diameter. Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, the business’s housemade chocolate chip cookies are made from scratch and do not contain any preservatives. They’re baked in small batches throughout the day to ensure they’re as fresh as possible. Chocolate chip cookies are also available in bite-sized versions; bags ($12) contain 20-24 mini cookies. Call 808-947-7263 or visit ediblehawaii.square.site.

Super chunky

Laie-based Chunky and Co. is known for its larger chocolate chip cookies — hence the name. Its signature Chunky OG is its bestseller.

“Our cookies are definitely bigger, size wise, because we try to live up to our ‘Chunky’ name,” says Halie Moe, who owns the business with her husband, Sterling. “The combination of both milk and dark chocolate sets us apart from the regular semisweet chocolate chip cookie. We also add a dash of flaky sea salt to offset the sweetness of the milk chocolate chips for that sweet and salty flavor. We slap our cookies about halfway through the baking process to get those ridges — I love them! — around the cookies. ”

You can find these cookies at Pounders Restaurant and at the business’s pop-ups every Friday in Laie. Cookies are sold in boxes of four ($12) and orders are first come, first served.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co) for updates on pop-ups and seasonal flavors.