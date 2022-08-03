Lanakila, the Good Table

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“We teach the children and the next generations to care about our elders in need of help.”

More than 25 years ago, I read a newspaper article that depicted the plight of aging seniors on a fixed income. They see their expenses and rent rise while they knew they were on a fixed income. One of the ladies in the story was from the Moiliili Community Center’s senior program.

I thought to myself, “We are in the business of food and serving our community, why don’t we take care of some in our very own backyard?”

We first went down to the center once a month on Sun-days with beef stew, rice, salad, and a dessert in hand and fed some seniors. They were happy, and that’s all that mattered. Eventually, I thought it would be an even better “moment” to have them sit in our restaurant to have that lunch, and so it became known to us as “Seniors.” For a time, we alternated “Seniors” be tween King Street and the Pineapple Room. What made it even more special for us is that they would show us what they participated in at the center. They danced, played music, sang, and shared their arts and crafts. Sometimes our staff’s children attended, and when the meal was cooked, they all sat down to eat together. It’s good for the seniors to be with kids, and vice versa. This gathering at lunch touched us in many ways; it was also a way for us to show our team how we can make seniors’ day so one day they can do the same. For sure, we all will one day reach these golden years and will be so grateful for all acts of kindness, generosity and sharing.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels is an organization that does many things for our kupuna as well, among them preparing and delivering meals to those in need, especially to those that are unable to leave home to go get the meals themselves. The meals are delivered to their doors. They also teach basic skills and try to ensure that our kupuna remain connected to food. Each day, 1 in 6 seniors face hunger. Kupuna hunger is a very real issue, more so as our population ages. Last year, the program supported nearly 2,700 seniors with more than 576,000 meals. At one time, they were someone’s grandma or grandpa and took care of their own kids and families. In the winter of their lives, they all are uniquely themselves and have their very own stories, which sometimes teach us about our history and about life back in the day.

“The Good Table” is one of the major fundraising events for Lanakila Meals on Wheels. It is an event whereby participating restaurants donate their time to make a special meal, in hopes of someone purchasing the table so that some of the proceeds go back to support this program. A heartfelt thank you and mahalo to the participating restaurants: Basalt, Buzz’s Original Steakhouse, Chef Chai, Dave & Buster’s, Duke’s Waikiki, Fête, GOEN Dining+ Bar, Hula Grill, Kapa Hale, Michel’s At The Colony Surf, MW Restaurant, PAI Honolulu and Tommy Bahama.

For more complete information, please go to lanakilapacific.org. The seniors thank you!

Chef and restaurateur Alan Wong has wowed diners around the world for decades, and is known as one of the founders of Hawaii Regional Cuisine. Find his column in Crave every first Wednesday. Currently, Wong is dba Alan Wong’s Consulting Co.