Oh, shucks!

National Oyster Day is coming up Aug. 5, but there’s no need to be “shell”-fish — plenty of restaurants across Oahu are serving up this seafood item. Check out the ocean of options:

Whole Foods Market Queen

Every Friday, Whole Foods Market Queen (388 Kamakee St.) features a “Fishmonger’s Dozen” dollar oyster program, during which customers can enjoy $1 oysters when they buy one dozen. This discount is available in store from 7 a.m. to close, and at Two Tides Bar from 11 a.m. to close.

The market usually features an East and West Coast option at Two Tides Bar, with a broader selection at the seafood counter within the store.

Call 808-379-1800 or visit wholefoodsmarket.com.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

While meat is all the rage at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse (2301 Kalakaua Ave.), the Waikiki eatery also offers fresh oysters on the half shell (current selection features oysters from Washington). Customers can also choose to include oysters as part of the steakhouse’s seafood platter.

Call 808-922-3600 or visit wolfgangssteakhouse.net.

O Bar

O Bar, within Alohilani Waikiki Beach (2490 Kalakaua Ave.), features an oyster bar that’s available Thursdays-Sundays. During happy hour (4-6 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 5-7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays), enjoy $1.50 oysters. Patrons can also enjoy the chef’s featured oyster selection by the half dozen or dozen. Pacific oysters are currently served with mignonette, lemon and cocktail sauce.

Call 808-922-1233 or visit alohilaniresort.com.

Mariposa Honolulu

The Sunset Lounge menu is offered at Mariposa Honolulu (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday. Kusshi oysters are served on the half shell and are available in quantities of three, six or 12.

Call 808-951-3420 or visit neimanmarcus.com.

Mina’s Fish House

Mina’s Fish House (92-1001 Olani St.), located at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, features a line-to-table twist on the traditional Hawaiian fish house. Pacific oysters are included on the eatery’s dinner menu. Choose between ice cold (served with classic sauces and garnishes) and charbroiled (brushed with miso butter, garlic and yuzu kosho) preparations. You can also enjoy a half dozen Pacific oysters — served with wasabi cocktail sauce and fire water — during the restaurant’s happy hour, offered 3-5 p.m. daily.

Call 808-679-0079 or visit fourseasons.com/oahu.

Chart House Waikiki

Chart House Waikiki (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its views of Ala Wai Harbor, happy hour and weekend brunch. Freshly shucked oysters — current selection features New Zealand oysters — are one of the most popular appetizers on the dinner menu; customers can enjoy a half dozen or full dozen. Freshly shucked oysters are also available during the restaurant’s weekend brunch.

Insider tip: You can enjoy 15% off pupus (including oysters) in the bar area during happy hour. Happy hour is 9:15-10:15 p.m. nightly, 2-5:30 p.m. on weekends and 3:30-5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Call 808-941-6669 or visit charthousewaikiki.com.

Eating House 1849 Waikiki

Located on the third floor of International Market Place, Eating House 1849 Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) pays homage to local farmers, fishermen and ranchers. The extensive menu features a variety of appetizers, sushi and entrées to choose from. Kick things off with a half dozen Goose Point oysters, served with shishito pepper agrodolce and Thai cocktail sauce. Goose Point oysters are also part of the restaurant’s seafood medley, which also includes Tiger shrimp and sashimi.

Call 808-924-1849 or visit royyamaguchi.com.

Herringbone Waikiki

Oyster hour is every day 4-6 p.m. in the bar and lounge at Herringbone Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave.). Take advantage of the “three buck shuck” deal, which features oysters on the half shell served with kimchi mignonette, chile pepper water and wasabi cocktail.

“We mostly feature West Coast oysters — Barron Point, Wildcat Cove, Goose Point, Taylor Pacific, Eagle Rock, Blue Devil and Hammersley,” says chef Gary Tamashiro. “We used to offer local Kualoa Ranch Oysters, but we can’t get them right now.”

If you don’t make it during happy hour, don’t stress — East and West Coast oysters are available on the half shell during dinner. Seasonal oysters are served with kimchi mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce, chile pepper water and lemon. Oysters are also included in any of the eatery’s seafood towers — Skiff, Sailboat and Yacht — in quantities of six, eight and 12, respectively.

Call 808-797-2435.

Oysters Hawaii

Oysters Hawaii is Hawaii’s first and only mobile oyster bar, and the business strives to increase the accessibility of oysters to locals.

“We provide a one-of-a-kind experience featuring our mobile oyster chefs shucking fresh oysters sourced from local distributors,” explains business co-owner Julie Chu Fieman. “We offer an array of housemade condiments made with premium local ingredients, including a smoked gluten-free shoyu, ponzu sauce, Hawaiian chile pepper water and our classic champagne mignonette.”

Oysters Hawaii’s service window is typically one-to-two hours long. The biz values giving back to the community and taking care of the land — upon completion of services, the business’s used oyster shells are compiled into compost, where they are later donated to local farms as fertilizer.

Visit oystershawaii.com.

Waiolu Ocean Cuisine

Located on the sixth floor lobby level of Trump International Hotel Waikiki, Waiolu Ocean Cuisine (223 Saratoga Road) — complete with open-air seating — features Kusshi oysters as part of its Waiolu Seafood tower, along with crab claws, Kauai shrimp, lobster tail, sashimi, poke, abalone and omakase nigiri. The restaurant also offers oysters on the half shell.

Call 808-683-7456 or visit trumphotels.com/waikiki/dining/honolulu-restaurants.

The Boardroom

The Boardroom (44 Kainehe St.) is known as Kailua’s first locally inspired pupus and libations bar. While the venue is recognized for its specialty cocktails — featuring Hawaiian-grown ingredients from local farmers — The Boardroom also offers pupus like freshly shucked oysters on the half shell.

Currently, Kumamoto “Kumies” and Sumo Kumo — Japanese oysters grown in the Pacific Northwest — are being featured. Oysters are served with two sauces — a housemade kiwi mignonette made with apple cider vinegar, pickled onions and fresh kiwi, and a housemade Sriracha that’s sweet, tangy and has some heat.

Call 808-807-5640 or visit theboardroomkailua.com.

53 by the Sea

53 By the Sea (53 Ahui St.) offers Kusshi oysters from Washington on the half shell served with ponzu gelee, chives and calamansi. Oysters are also part of the chilled seafood showcase, which also features lobster tail, fire cracker roll, ahi poke, prawns and ahi sashimi served with cocktail sauce, ponzu, kizami wasabi and soy sauce.

Call 808-536-5353 or visit 53bythesea.com.

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

Prime filet mignon, New York Strip and porterhouses are popular dishes at The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood (410 Atkinson Drive), but the fine dining eatery also boasts a smorgasbord of seafood.

The restaurant features Kusshi oysters, and appetizers include oysters on the half shell, Oysters Rockefeller and fried oysters. The Signature seafood tower also comprises oysters on the half shell, along with whole live Maine lobster, jumbo shrimp cocktail and ahi sashimi.

Call 808-949-3636 or visit signatureprimesteak.com.