You might recognize Da Aloha Plate from season four of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race (spoiler alert, they won that season). Recently, the bright yellow truck returned to Hawaii — specifically Waikiki — and it’s here to stay. You can find it on Seaside Avenue, close to Holey Grail donut truck and Ross.

This is the original food truck the owners won the competition in, according to chef-owner Adam Tabura.

“This truck took us worldwide,” he says. “This is the original truck we — me, my brother (Lanai) and our friend Shawn Felipe — won in. Everyone saw it on TV and wanted to be a part of it, but many people didn’t get to taste our food. I know locals don’t like coming to Waikiki, but you’d be surprised at how many locals live and work in Waikiki. We’re excited to share what we’ve done with Food Network and discovery+ with Hawaii and visiting guests.”

If you watched season four of The Great Food Truck Race, you might recognize some of the food truck’s current menu items.

“Our opening truck menu features 40%-50% of the items we did on the show,” Tabura confirms.

You’ll find favorites with a twist like poi parfait ($12) — fresh Hawaiian poi, berries, pineapple, haupia crème, granola crunch and Hawaiian rock salt blend — huli huli chicken plate ($17), pork belly adobo moco ($18) and the Aloha “Duke’s” plate ($23).

“A lot of people didn’t like poi on the mainland, but I taught them how to eat poi. Duke Kahanamoku had a big impact on my childhood and life; I grew up surfing and in the water. Our Duke’s plate comes with huli chicken, kalua pig, butter garlic shrimp, lomi tomato salad, steamed rice and my Mom’s mac salad.”

Tabura explains that the signature “Mom’s mac salad” is included in almost all their plates.

“Growing up on Lanai, we didn’t have all the pastas,” he says. “My mom always had spaghetti noodles, so she used that for pasta salad.”

Keep an eye out for daily specials like The Loco Moco King, which features wagyu beef, Mom’s mac salad and pot roast gravy.

“I want to make it clear — we’re not a plate lunch truck,” Tabura says. “We serve aloha, one plate at a time.”

Da Aloha Plate is currently open 11 a.m. to sunset Tuesdays-Sundays. Follow @alohaplatehawaii on Instagram for updates.

Da Aloha Plate

Seaside Avenue

(next to Holey Grail doughnut truck, Ross parking lot)

Instagram: @alohaplatehawaii

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted

How to order: In person only