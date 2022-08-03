comscore 7 Oahu schools identified for poorest air quality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

7 Oahu schools identified for poorest air quality

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

The state Department of Education on Tuesday identified seven Oahu schools housing 73 classrooms with the highest levels of carbon dioxide — a sign of poor ventilation, which is a risk factor for the spread of COVID-19 — and said steps to improve conditions already have begun. Read more

Previous Story
New rules curbing Hawaii beach barriers are further delayed

Scroll Up