Hawaii News

Alleged Russian spies from Kapolei enter pleas of not guilty

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Walter Glenn Primrose: </strong> <em>He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor under the name Bobby Edward Fort </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Walter Glenn Primrose:

    He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor under the name Bobby Edward Fort

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Gwynn Darle Morrison: </strong> <em>Walter Primrose’s wife claims she is Julie Lyn Montague, but prosecutors say that identity was stolen from a deceased child </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gwynn Darle Morrison:

    Walter Primrose’s wife claims she is Julie Lyn Montague, but prosecutors say that identity was stolen from a deceased child

The federal investigation into a married couple accused of stealing the identity of dead Texas infants and conspiring against the United States is open and ongoing as agents sift through the mysterious lives and travels of a U.S. defense contractor and his wife who were arrested in July in Ka­polei. Read more

