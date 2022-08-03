Alleged Russian spies from Kapolei enter pleas of not guilty
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Walter Glenn Primrose:
He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor under the name Bobby Edward Fort
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Gwynn Darle Morrison:
Walter Primrose’s wife claims she is Julie Lyn Montague, but prosecutors say that identity was stolen from a deceased child
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree