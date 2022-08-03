comscore Hawaiian Electric deploys two EV fast chargers in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Electric deploys two EV fast chargers in Mililani

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC The Town Center of Mililani has been equipped with two fast chargers that can provide more than 40 miles of additional range for a typical EV in 15 minutes for a fee.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC

Hawaiian Electric announced Tuesday it has deployed a new fast-charging station at the Town Center of Mililani as part of a pilot program aimed at encouraging greater electric vehicle adoption. Read more

