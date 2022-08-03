Hawaiian Electric deploys two EV fast chargers in Mililani
COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC
The Town Center of Mililani has been equipped with two fast chargers that can provide more than 40 miles of additional range for a typical EV in 15 minutes for a fee.
