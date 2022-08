Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the following hires to its Benefit Consulting unit:

>> Emily Dirks as account manager I. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in legal studies from Ball State University, Indiana.

>> Serena Bertola as an account manager II. Bertola brings a decade of insurance experience from the dental field to the Atlas team, from her previous position at Hawaii Dental Service.

