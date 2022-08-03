comscore Kapaa’s Malafu invited to Polynesian Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kapaa’s Malafu invited to Polynesian Bowl

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Kapaa senior Solomone Malafu has been named to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl, the game announced Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
For Warriors safety Noa Kamana, football is part of his family life
Next Story
Television and radio – Aug. 3, 2022

Scroll Up