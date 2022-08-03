Kapaa’s Malafu invited to Polynesian Bowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kapaa senior Solomone Malafu has been named to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl, the game announced Tuesday.

Malafu, who is 6 feet 1 and 225 pounds, made the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State first team last season after leading the Warriors to the Division II state championship.

The linebacker/running back is the third player from Hawaii selected to the game, joining Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau and Farrington offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu.

Malafu is one of the top uncommitted players from Hawaii in the senior class. His offer sheet of more than 10 schools includes UCLA, where he took an official visit in May, and Boise State, where he visited in June.

The annual high school football all-star game, which will be broadcast on NFL Network for the first time, takes place Jan. 20 at Kunuiakea Stadium.

UHH has 74 receive academic honors

Hawaii Hilo had a school-record 74 student-athletes earn NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Awards for 2021-22.

Honorees must have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, completed at least two years of college-level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year.

The Vulcans’ women’s soccer team led the way with 15 selections.

The awards have been awarded the past 15 years. The Vulcans’ previous record was 62, set last year.