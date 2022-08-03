University of Hawaii’s Jake Farrell putting in work at QB, holder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jake Farrell is thankful to have been placed on scholarship earlier in the summer, but the University of Hawaii quarterback knows there is more to do.

“I’m very happy about it,” the redshirt sophomore said after Tuesday’s practice. “Very fortunate and blessed, but the work is not done yet.”

The question about who will start at quarterback against Vanderbilt next month remains as the second week of fall camp begins. Farrell is one of four quarterbacks who have set themselves apart, along with Brayden Schager and transfers Cammon Cooper and Joey Yellen.

“I love all those guys and we’re competing every day. Those are some of my best friends in that room, and I’m just going to do everything I can,” Farrell said. “When the time comes for me to be on the field, I’ll be ready for sure.”

Farrell has yet to take an in-game snap for the Rainbow Warriors as he enters his third season. After being on the scout team in 2020 and 2021, he put his name in the competition when he threw three touchdowns in April’s spring game. He has also been holding kicks on field goals in fall camp.

“I’ve just been trying stuff out, and wherever they need me I’ll be,” Farrell said about his role as a holder.

Although he’s a sophomore, Farrell is one of the quarterbacks who has been in Manoa the longest, along with junior college transfer Armani Edden. The duo will have their third offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in three seasons, with Ian Shoemaker.

“We had all summer to work with Coach Shoe and go over all the installs again,” Farrell said. “Now that we’re getting ready for fall ball, I feel really comfortable with the offense and I’m ready to go for sure.”

Shoemaker will be the fourth offensive coordinator UH will have in as many seasons, and his impact on the quarterback room has already paid dividends for Farrell.

“Before, I looked at it as reading defenses and then applying that to the receivers. Now it’s all a numbers game to me, and whatever side has the best numbers, I’m going to take,” Farrell said. “It’s just a different way to look at reading defenses, which has been huge for me. As I went through a whole spring ball and whole summer, I’ve really learned how to operate that.”