Off the News: Getting Hawaiians to cast their ballots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Arguably, Native Hawaiian interests got more than their usual share of attention from state lawmakers last session. Read more

Arguably, Native Hawaiian interests got more than their usual share of attention from state lawmakers last session. There was the $600 million allotment for Hawaiian homesteading, for starters, and the creation of a new governance structure more representative of Hawaiian rights for the Mauna Kea summit management.

But advocates are clearly not ready to rest on laurels, and that was the reason for Monday’s “Walk to the Box” ballot-box drive. Hawaiians vote, in case candidates need a reminder.