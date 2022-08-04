Off the News: Japan-Hawaii flights increasing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first direct flight from Japan to Hawaii island since the pandemic shutdown touched down in Kona Tuesday. The Japan Airlines plane and its passengers were greeted at the airport by a group led by Gov. David Ige, signifying Hawaii’s enthusiasm for Japanese tourism’s revival. Read more

The first direct flight from Japan to Hawaii island since the pandemic shutdown touched down in Kona Tuesday. The Japan Airlines plane and its passengers were greeted at the airport by a group led by Gov. David Ige, signifying Hawaii’s enthusiasm for Japanese tourism’s revival.

Hawaiian Airlines resumed daily nonstop trips between Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Honolulu on Tuesday, as well. The increased trips bode well for increased tourism revenue, and so far, the picture is rosy: Despite suppressed tourism from Japan, visitor spending is high: $1.83 billion in June, up 12.3% from a pre-pandemic $1.63 billion in June 2019.