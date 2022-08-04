comscore Off the News: Japan-Hawaii flights increasing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Japan-Hawaii flights increasing

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

The first direct flight from Japan to Hawaii island since the pandemic shutdown touched down in Kona Tuesday. The Japan Airlines plane and its passengers were greeted at the airport by a group led by Gov. David Ige, signifying Hawaii’s enthusiasm for Japanese tourism’s revival. Read more

Off the News: Helping agricultural careers take root

