comscore Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program hit by delays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program hit by delays

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health’s long-awaited COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program is still a work in progress nearly halfway through the summer as the department deals with staffing challenges. Read more

