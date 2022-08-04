comscore Kokua Line: Any arrests in Oahu jewelry scam? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Any arrests in Oahu jewelry scam?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Question: The jewelry scammers are still out there, brazen as ever, all over Oahu. Please warn kupuna and others who might not see the daily posts about this on social media. What is HPD doing? Read more

Previous Story
Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years

Scroll Up