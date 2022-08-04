comscore Maui airport officials seek heat relief for long security lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui airport officials seek heat relief for long security lines

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

For the past month-and-a-half, long lines of travelers have snaked out of Kahului Airport’s security checkpoint, enduring hours-long waits in the hot midday sun. The cause: bigger planes, a busier flight schedule and too few security lanes. Read more

Previous Story
Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years

Scroll Up