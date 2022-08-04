comscore Maui Memorial doctors in ER are upset over alleged mismanagement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Memorial doctors in ER are upset over alleged mismanagement

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / 2020 California-based Emergent Medical Associates took over the management of the emergency department at Maui Memorial Medical Center in 2018.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / 2020

    California-based Emergent Medical Associates took over the management of the emergency department at Maui Memorial Medical Center in 2018.

A group of emergency room doctors at Maui Memorial Medical Center are seeking to oust a California-based firm that took over management of the emergency department in 2018, laying out a long list of allegations against the company, Emergent Medical Associates, in a letter to the board of directors that oversees the hospital. Read more

Previous Story
Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years

Scroll Up