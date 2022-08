Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ferraro Choi, a sustainable architecture firm, has promoted the following staff. Read more

Ferraro Choi, a sustainable architecture firm, has promoted the following staff:

>> Karyn Lee has been named director of health care design. Currently she is administrating the construction phase of the Aloha VA West Oahu Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic. Recently she was the project manager for the COVID Infrastructure Project at The Queen’s Medical Center.

>> Tarek Farid is now director of architectural design. He is the firm’s lead designer for a new two-story gymnasium for Roosevelt High School.

>>Terry Kobayashi remains a senior project architect and has been promoted to an associate of the firm.

>> Jason Takeuchi has been named project architect. Takeuchi is the knowledge director of the AIA National Young Architects Forum.

>> Tina Zeng has been promoted to architect. She is currently involved in the Aloha VA West Oahu Multi-Speciality Outpatient Clinic serving veterans in Kapolei.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.