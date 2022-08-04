comscore University of Hawaii workforce training, tuition subsidy aided by $16 million grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii workforce training, tuition subsidy aided by $16 million grant

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Community Colleges are working toward a sustainable workforce training system by establishing the Resilient Hawaii: Good Jobs Challenge initiative to train participants to obtain work certifications nearly free of cost. Read more

