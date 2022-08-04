comscore Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau reaches quarterfinals at Vans U.S. Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau reaches quarterfinals at Vans U.S. Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau won his round-of-32 heat Wednesday during the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach, Calif. Read more

UH cornerback Jalen Perdue making plays, opening some eyes

