Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau reaches quarterfinals at Vans U.S. Open

Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau won his round-of-32 heat Wednesday during the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach, Calif.

Lau beat Australia’s Chris Zaffis 11.0 to 10.67 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hawaii’s Imaikalani deVault fell to Australia’s Liam O’Brien 13.26 to 13.20, while Hawaii’s Ian Gentil lost to Florida’s Evan Geiselman 12.84 to 7.40 in the round of 32.

Earlier in the day, deVault and Gentil won their round-of-24 heats, while Lau placed second.

In the women’s competition, Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson is the only Hawaii surfer in the quarterfinals, which was half completed Wednesday.

HPU, Chaminade programs make the grade

Hawaii Pacific had 63 student-athletes and Chaminade had a record 52 earn NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Awards for 2021-22.

Honorees must have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, completed at least two years of college-level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year.

The Sea Warriors were led by the baseball team, which had 12 honorees.

The Silverswords, whose previous high was 38 set in 2019-20, had 12 members of its softball team honored.