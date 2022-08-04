comscore Talented Mililani takes on depleted Saint Louis in prep football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Talented Mililani takes on depleted Saint Louis in prep football

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani and Saint Louis met last December in a state semifinal. The Crusaders pulled out a 27-25 win.

The friendship between Mililani coach Rod York and Saint Louis coaches Ron Lee and Cal Lee is rock solid as ever. Between coaching at off-island clinics and the natural rivalry between the powerhouse programs, their paths cross often enough. Read more

