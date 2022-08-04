Talented Mililani takes on depleted Saint Louis in prep football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The friendship between Mililani coach Rod York and Saint Louis coaches Ron Lee and Cal Lee is rock solid as ever. Between coaching at off-island clinics and the natural rivalry between the powerhouse programs, their paths cross often enough.

This time, it’s a season opener (7:30 p.m. Friday at Mililani) in a year when Mililani has again been the beneficiary of incoming talent — and its year-round JPS program — while Saint Louis has seen a significant departure of key personnel.

“I don’t know much about them. They always give us all we can handle,” coach Ron Lee said. “They’re well coached and we play each other quite a bit, so it’s always a tough game. I feel good. I’m really excited to see where we started and where we are. We’ve come a long way.”

Last year, the Trojans withstood the loss of quarterback Kini McMillan before the season started. This time, McMillian is healthy and competing with Mana Tarape for the starting nod.

“The two quarterbacks are ready to go 100 percent. Mana and Kini are battling,” York said. “It’s like any other position. It’s always open because you never know when the next guy goes down, or someone improves. Mana is a veteran, played most of the games last year. Kini’s just a different player, an exciting player.”

Mililani was 4-1 in OIA Open regular-season play, then routed Campbell in the semifinals before falling to Kahuku in the league title game. The Trojans then lost to Saint Louis, 27-25, in the state semifinals. Mililani was 5-3 overall, including two losses to eventual state champ Kahuku.

The offensive line is powered in part by left tackle Vaughn Kafisi (6-0, 230), left guard Miah Ma‘afala (6-1, 300) and right guard BJ Leotaga (6-2, 260). Sophomore Koa Kahana-Travis steps in as the lead running back.

“He plays like a senior. He’s not afraid to block. He’s elusive, quick and agile. The kid’s already special, he’s just got to prove it. He can turn the corner, run between the tackles, blocks great,” York said. “It’s like Vae (Malepeai) came back to Mililani.”

Gavin Hunter has made a full transition from pass-catching deep threat to lockdown cornerback. The 6-2, 190-pound playmaker committed to Arizona in early June.

“We feel like he’s more of a defensive guy now. (At practice), I have to tell him to get over to the offense,” York said.

The Crusaders have won the last six matchups. Mililani last beat Saint Louis in 2014, a wild 63-47 win with McKenzie Milton at the controls. Milton passed for 369 yards and rushed for 204 more in the victory.

The renewal of Saint Louis’ football dynasty didn’t tame the competition in ’21 as Kamehameha stunned the Crusaders twice in regular-season play. Saint Louis went on to win the ILH crown again and finished 6-4 overall, losing to Kahuku in the state final.

The graduation of key starters, including All-State QB AJ Bianco, was a given. However, the team has been jolted by the departures of wide receivers Trech Kekahuna (Bishop Gorman), Mason Muaau (Campbell), Jaysen Peters-de Laura and Kache Kaio (Kahuku).

“Mason got himself a scholarship with us and he leaves,” Lee said of Muaau, who committed to Colorado State in June. “I had some big plans for him.”

In one fell swoop, Saint Louis lost its top four receivers — Devon Tauaefa graduated — as well as its top passer and rusher, Bianco (Nevada). That opens the door for receivers Yosei Takahashi, Nicholas Delgadillo and William Reed.

“They’re track guys,” Lee noted.

The slotback positions include Tyler DeSilva and Titan Lacaden.

“We’ve got about 18 receivers, but most of them haven’t played,” Lee said.

Offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu returned to Farrington while All-State offensive linemen Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) and La‘akea Kapoi (San Diego State) graduated.

“So we’re starting all over. We lost 12 seniors and Poncho was our only returning starter (on offense),” coach Ron Lee said. “We’re really starting over on the O-line. Poncho wanted to play with his home boys and his brother and the guys he went to school with. I understand. But the other guys? I don’t understand.”

Promising QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele also departed rather than risk sitting his sophomore season behind Kekahi Graham or Kauna‘oa Kamakawiwo‘ole. At Campbell, Sagapolutele will team up with Muaau and other incoming transfers.

Graham spent his junior season in Utah before returning this year.

“Kahi and ‘Oa are doing a nice job competing. They’re getting better, getting a lot of reps,” Lee said.

Defensively, Saint Louis has a front seven that may be the best in the ILH. Defensive linemen Joshua Sagapolutele, Alaka‘i Molina and Julian Savaiinaea return, as well as linebackers Anelu Lafaele, Vincent Tautua and Iona Purcell.

“The defensive guys have hung in there,” Lee said.

Among the missing: linebacker Matthew Malepeai.

“He was doing a nice job,” Lee said. “He went to Kailua.”

Elsewhere, there is a mix of veterans and first-time starters.

“We don’t really know what we have until we play Friday when the lights go on,” Lee said. “It takes time, but that’s what makes it fun.”

‘Iolani at Kaiser

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cougars and Raiders are among the most high-achieving football programs over the past several seasons. with elite coaches in Wendell Look (‘Iolani) and Tim Seaman (Kaiser). Yet, it is week one, and Kaiser had no scrimmages last week while most teams had at least one, or as many as three.

‘Iolani’s perfect 2022 season, 11-0 with a Division I state crown, was a tapestry of efficiency in the aerial game. Five players had at least 21 receptions and 266 yards with young Micah Hoomanawanui and Kualau Manuel at the controls.

Replacing running back Brody Bantolina, however, won’t be easy. He was durable, rushing for 1,277 yards and 24 TDs in an epic performance. He is now at Pacific University.

‘Iolani has not played at Kaiser Stadium since Aug. 27, 1988, a season-opening 6-0 win by the visitors.

Leilehua at Kailua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

From 2017 to ’19, the Mules were 17-7 in OIA D-I under coach Mark Kurisu (24-9 overall). The move to the Open Division combined with the lack of preparation time due to the pandemic made for a difficult ’21 season.

Leilehua was 1-5 in OIA Open play, mustering a 9-6 win over Farrington, which has since moved down to D-I.

Kailua went 2-4 last season (2-3 OIA D-I). After losing its first four games, wins over Castle and Aiea closed the regular season.

Saturday’s Game

Kealakehe at Kapolei

Saturday, 3 p.m.

The word from West Hawaii is enthusiastic, according to Kealakehe coach Wyatt Nahale. The Waveriders are counting on Kekai Posolda to lead the offensive line, while a three-way battle for the QB starting job continues.

Running back Hercules Nahale and wide receiver Sean Ichishita pace the skill positions. Defensive lineman Nehasi Faleofa and linebackers Hirosi Tilfas, Wyatt Wehrsig and Leon Ibana lead the front seven.

Longtime Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez pointed out the historical footnote of this matchup.

“It pits the two newest football programs against each other for the first time ever,” said Hernandez, who coached at Campbell before taking the reins when Kapolei opened its doors in 2000.

Kealakehe opened in 1998.

The ‘Canes were 2-4 in OIA Open play last year. Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa returns at QB. The defensive line, though, is the cornerstone with Iosefa Tapeni (6-3, 275), Garrett Hayes (6-1, 250), Chevy Robinson (6-3, 240) and Blessing Levasa (6-2, 305).

Waianae at Castle

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

A new era is underway at Waianae with coach Thom Kaumeyer, a former defensive coordinator at Hawaii. The Seariders were 3-3 in OIA Open play last year (3-5 overall) under Matt Murakawa. The offense has a new wrinkle with a heavy dose of pistol-formation sets.

Castle was 2-3 in OIA D-I play (2-4 overall) under first-year head coach Junior Pale.

“We are determined,” said Pale, who was a longtime assistant coach at Pac-Five before taking the reins at Castle. “The strength of our team is their commitment to achieve their goals, and working hard as a team.”

Daunte Ching, who passed for 992 yards and nine TDs last year, returns at QB. The offensive line is led by Tytan Preston, K-sen Warren Tiasalona, Sebastian Weeks-Lapinand and Jayden Scotty.

Coby Tanioka is another key returnee. He caught 34 passes for 580 yards and seven TDs as a junior.

Kapaa vs. Aiea

at Radford, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors are back from a historic D-II state championship. Running back/linebacker Solomone Malafu was remarkable as the Warriors went 8-0 and finished with a No. 8 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Top 10. The 6-1, 225-pound senior has 13 FBS (Division I) scholarship offers, second in the state to Kahuku’s Liona Lefau.

Aiea was sneaky tough in OIA D-I last year under longtime coach Wendell Say. Na Alii went 3-2 in the regular season and edged Moanalua for the league title before falling to ‘Iolani in the state championships.

Ezekiel Olie was a hammer as a sophomore QB with 1,537 passing yards and 14 TDs. Jayden Chanel (29 receptions, 483 yards, seven TDs), Geronimo Ulgaran (38, 504) returns, as does Jheremie Cacpal (27, 363).

“Our whole offense is back except our center, who graduated),” said Say, now in his 31st year as a head coach.

McKinley at Roosevelt

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

The Tigers continue to rebuild and have 60 players on the field. There is no JV team, but that could change next season, coach Kale Ane said.

His squad is leaning on the defensive unit to lead the way headed by defensive lineman Nalukea Kekua, linebacker Kaniala Ah May and defensive backs Xavier Salausa, Pulou Salausa, Aires Mejia and Dylan Salazar-Olson.

The black and gold got a treat recently when a coach from Notre Dame visited, Ane said.

While the Tigers look to improve on last year’s 0-8 campaign, Roosevelt is aiming for a D-I title in OIA play. The Rough Riders allowed just 16.4 points per game in league action, but struggled at times to move the ball in its first season in D-I after success at the D-II level. Linebacker/long snapper Kamu Kaaihue returns for his senior year, as does quarterback Kayman Lewis. The receiving corps includes returnees Chase Aguinaldo and Jayden Gaopoa-Montgomery, but also gets a boost from the return of speedster Kainalu Davis, who did not play in ’21. Silas Kekahuna will see heavy action at running back and linebacker. The defensive front is led by Daniel Faletoi and Kolo Kahooilihala.

Pahoa vs. Pac-Five

at Farrington, Saturday, 3 p.m.

The Wolf Pack overcame severe adversity in ’21, patched together a competitive squad and went 2-5. Wins over Damien (19-7) and Pearl City (28-19) were bright spots for their first-year coach, Kena Heffernan.

He is no less optimistic this fall.

“This team has perseverance. We are jelling well as a coaching staff and even more so as a team,” Heffernan said. “We don’t have a whole lot of depth and anything we get done will be done as a team.”

Pahoa’s resurgence in recent seasons as a program continues. The Daggers were 1-4 last year in BIIF D-II action. This fall, the league has Pahoa and its cohorts in D-II scheduled to play a double round-robin of 10 games.

Kalaheo vs. Damien

at Farrington, Saturday, 6 p.m.

The Monarchs were 2-4 in ILH D-I play last season (2-5 overall) under first-year head coach Anthony “Bones” Tuitele. Injuries and youth were key factors, but Damien was competitive. Two of their losses were to eventual D-I state champion ‘Iolani.

Kalaheo is coming off a 1-7 season in OIA D-II. Coach Nelson Maeda’s team was gritty despite the lack of depth. The Mustangs have not had a .500 or better season since 2012.

Pearl City vs. Kauai

at Vidinha Stadium, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Hometown fans will get their first look at Kauai coach Jason Apilado’s squad.

“Our team is scrappy,” he said.

The defensive line and wide receiver groups, Apilado added, are the team’s strengths. Kaomea Inouye leads the D-line and Austin Renaud is their top pass catcher. Renaud also doubles as their placekicker.

Pearl City was 5-3 in OIA D-II play (5-4 overall) under longtime coach Robin Kami.

Kaimuki vs. Waimea

at Hanapepe Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are up to 27 players on the varsity roster and 34 on the JV. Those numbers are bringing more hope to coach Reid Yoshikawa and staff.

“We have unselfishness. I can’t pick one position that is our strength, but I believe our strength is unity as a team and their willingness to play for each other,” Yoshikawa said.

Kaimuki scrimmaged with Radford, Moanalua and Castle last week.

Extra points

The matchup between Kalani and Moanalua has been changed from a game to a controlled scrimmage, still set for Friday night. … According to Ron Lee, Saint Louis asked Kahuku for a game on Aug. 12, but that was declined. “They wanted to scrimmage with us (last weekend), but we already had Kailua. We’ve had a hard time finding games.” Saint Louis will travel to Kapaa for a game on Aug. 13. A potential game at Konawaena has been canceled. “They couldn’t get a switch in their schedule.” … Saint Louis will play nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman on Sept. 2 at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium. … Kahuku’s game at St. John Bosco is on Sept. 17, and a game with Saint Frances (Md.) is slated for Sept. 30.