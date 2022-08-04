Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 4, 2022 Today Updated 11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today FOOTBALL High school, Nonleague: Waialua at Farrington, 6 p.m. FRIDAY High school, Nonleague: ‘Iolani at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mililani, 7:30 p.m. Oahu Junior Golf Association Pearl Jr. Open At Pearl Country Club July 26-28 Boys 10-under (shortened tees) Jason Uno 78-81—159 Keola Earle 82-82—164 Raphael Antos 84-87—171 Duke Hironaka 83-93—176 Bryten Ching 99-87—186 11-12 (red tees) Taylor George 70-70-75—215 Linken Tanabe 77-71-75—223 Drew Tom 78-76-73—227 Levi Swanson 80-85-83—248 Dean Pagliarini 91-85-82—258 13-14 (white tees) Gunnar Lee 74-72-77—223 Austin Koki 76-76-77—229 Jordan Takai 79-78-75—232 Dylan Sakasegawa 79-75-80—234 Maximus Waki 82-78-80—240 15-18 (blue tees) Dane Watanabe 74-72-75—221 Justin Todd 78-73-74—225 Jordan Sato 80-76-74—230 Tyler Tamayori 82-77-71—230 Yuzuki Miyano 87-83-72—242 Xyrus Senining 79-82-81—242 Girls 10-under (shortened tees) Nicole Oda 74-75—149 Avery Endow 85-87—172 Aubrey Bell 82-91—173 Cassidy Chang 90-85—175 Lucy Cui 87-88—175 11-12 (red tees) Hanako Sasaki 77-81-73—231 Kira Uno 86-78-71—235 Sakura Ramirez 78-86-78—242 Makena Yonemura 81-80-82—243 Megan George 85-81-81—247 13-14 (white tees) Mariko Yonemura 78-82-77—237 Arianna Bell 78-78-82—238 Sydney Fuke 81-79-80—240 Jacey Kage 79-80-81—240 Samantha Monroe 84-80-79—243 15-18 (white tees) Nicole Tanoue 76-70-69—215 Ashley Koga 75-78-83—236 Nicole Ikeda 78-81-78—237 Paige Sur 87-85-87—259 Athena He 90-91-91—272 Previous Story Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau reaches quarterfinals at Vans U.S. Open