Man, 20, arrested in Manoa sex assault case

Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a July 18 sex assault investigation in Manoa.

Police arrested the suspect in Kaneohe on suspicion of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree sex assault, attempted first-degree sex assault and third-degree sex assault.

Police said a man followed the victim, who was walking home on Woolsey Place at about 9:50 p.m. on July 18. The man entered her residence, brandished a knife, restrained her and sexually assaulted her, police said.