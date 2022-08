Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When we first moved here, I was struck by how civil and polite the candidates were compared with what we had experienced in mainland elections. Almost every campaign ad used to end with, “I humbly ask for your vote.”

This time around, however, many candidates seem to have dipped into a toxic well of anger. The recurring theme is, “The opponent is a terrible person.” Attack ads by mysterious groups nobody has previously heard of fling a steady stream of mud in hopes that some of it will stick. Of course, these political action committees supposedly are not coordinating with any candidate; but “I’m shocked, shocked” that not many candidates have risen up to say, “This is not what I stand for.” So I’m left with the impression that they agree with the tactic, even if they have to bear some of the stench.

Will this torrent of bitterness get a response from a new generation of Hawaii voters? Or will they turn away from politics and not participate? Going into the general election, I hope the candidates will rethink this strategy and remember the Aloha Spirit we in Hawaii boast of so proudly.

Alan Silverman

Kailua-Kona

Candidates shouldn’t hide behind attack ads

Negative campaign ads and commercials currently appearing in the media are disturbing. They appear to be predicated on untruths, half-truths and distorted facts taken out of context.

Candidates on whose behalf these negative advertisements and commercials are prepared should either openly endorse or denounce them, rather than hiding behind them incognito.

Let’s take the high road and base our respective campaigns on our own merits, records and credentials, rather than resorting to these loser’s tactics.

Tatsuji Hirata

Aina Haina

Attacks on Branco’s opponent won’t work

An obscene amount of money has been spent on television ads and mailers in a disgraceful attempt to smear Patrick Branco’s opponent in the District 2 congressional race. However, Branco will soon learn that these tactics don’t work in Hawaii.

Perhaps he should seek an endorsement from Donald Trump.

The good news is that the citizens of Hawaii will no longer have Branco representing them in the Legislature.

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

Curb military rentals of neighborhood housing

Addressing the need for affordable housing in Hawaii should require an examination of all facets that affect the rental housing market, specifically in our residential-zoned neighborhoods.

While the depletion of available units in the private-home sector due to vacation rentals is finally being addressed legislatively, this rental housing sector as occupied by military personnel, who are given significant housing allowances to live off base, needs to be seriously examined as well. These stipends have caused private-home unit rents to increase dramatically over the years, in many cases out of the reach of local families looking for affordable rental units in our residential neighborhoods.

This is not meant to diminish the benefits and laudable contributions of military families who live in and support our local communities. However, I hope our newly elected governor and legislators, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s affordable housing committee, will work with the military to seriously address ways to mitigate this issue.

Diane Harding

Kailua

Powerful lawmakers kill noise abatement bills

“Elect supporters of ethics reform” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, July 31) — a great statement. Every item mentioned in the editorial was spot-on. It’s time to change the system.

One paragraph caught my attention: “Committees should be required to vote publicly on the disposition of a bill, or at least to provide public accounting for the reason it was introduced or killed, ending a chair’s power to shelve bills quietly and without explanation.” Spot on!

For the past several years, there have been bills proposed by both the Senate and House on loud mufflers and vehicles, especially motorcycles. Every year it has been killed in the House Judiciary Committee. I wonder why? Why does Chair Mark Nakashima (who is from Hawaii island) shelve these bills and never let them out of committee?

In Waikiki on any given weekend, the noise from countless motorcycle groups, loud cars, loudspeakers with music that can be heard above the 10th floor of high-rises, is almost unbearable. Come on. Nakashima should stand up like a man and tell us why he keeps killing those bills.

Tommy Penrose

Waikiki

