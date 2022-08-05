Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Beware road closure at Kahana Bay Today Updated 6:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Heads-up to all who hope for a weekend drive on the Windward coast, which has been hobbled by contraflowing traffic. Make sure you’re clear of the Kahana Bay zone, the site of a water-main break and damage to the road bed, by Sunday at 6 p.m. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Heads-up to all who hope for a weekend drive on the Windward coast, which has been hobbled by contraflowing traffic. Make sure you’re clear of the Kahana Bay zone, the site of a water-main break and damage to the road bed, by Sunday at 6 p.m. That’s when the state is going to shut Kamehameha Highway completely, fronting the park, until 4:30 a.m. Monday. During the closure, ending before morning commutes, some critical repairs will be made. It’s a good thing all this didn’t happen during surf season. Previous Story Letters: Candidates shouldn’t hide behind PAC ads; Republicans failed to stand for cops, vets; Few precautions even as COVID cases abound