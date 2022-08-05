comscore Off the News: Beware road closure at Kahana Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Beware road closure at Kahana Bay

Heads-up to all who hope for a weekend drive on the Windward coast, which has been hobbled by contraflowing traffic. Make sure you’re clear of the Kahana Bay zone, the site of a water-main break and damage to the road bed, by Sunday at 6 p.m. Read more

