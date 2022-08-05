Off the News: Beware road closure at Kahana Bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Heads-up to all who hope for a weekend drive on the Windward coast, which has been hobbled by contraflowing traffic. Make sure you're clear of the Kahana Bay zone, the site of a water-main break and damage to the road bed, by Sunday at 6 p.m.

That’s when the state is going to shut Kamehameha Highway completely, fronting the park, until 4:30 a.m. Monday. During the closure, ending before morning commutes, some critical repairs will be made. It’s a good thing all this didn’t happen during surf season.