Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Put patients first at Maui Memorial

After experiencing financial and staffing woes, Maui Memorial Medical Center's ownership was transferred in 2018 from the state to Maui Health System, a subsidiary of Kaiser Permanente. But that hasn't been the end to troubles at the facility.

California-headquartered Emergent Medical Associates contracts with the hospital to manage the emergency department, and doctors there have a list of complaints, including a "toxic work environment" and an exodus of ER doctors. This dispute needs to be resolved with the patient experience top of mind; patients deserve better than a hospital plagued by strife between staff and management.