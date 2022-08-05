comscore Deadly force justified in fatal 2021 police shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Deadly force justified in fatal 2021 police shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Honolulu police tried repeatedly to dissuade and disarm a distraught 33-year-old man who barricaded himself in an apartment in August 2021 before he waved a loaded gun at officers, leaving them no choice but deadly force, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced Thursday. Read more

