Carlsmith Ball has announced the following promotions:

>> Derek B. Simon has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Honolulu office. He is a member of Carlsmith Ball’s Real Estate and Project Development practice group. His practice focuses on land use, real property and administrative law.

>> Ian R. Wesley-­Smith has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Hilo office. He joined Carlsmith Ball in 2016 and is a member of the firm’s Litigation &Alternative Dispute Resolution practice group. Wesley-­Smith’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, including matters involving breach of contract, construction performance and defects, business entity disputes, intellectual property rights and business torts.

>> Patrick K. Wong has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Kona office. He concentrates his practice in the areas of administrative and regulatory matters, business and corporate, litigation and alternative dispute resolution, and real estate and development. Most recently, prior to joining Carlsmith in 2019, Wong served as corporation counsel for Maui County.

