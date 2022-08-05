Mililani’s Gavin Hunter, Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You added to Polynesian Bowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mililani defensive back Gavin Hunter and Kahuku linebacker Leonard Ah You were invited to the Polynesian Bowl this week.

Hunter, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and also played receiver for the Trojans last year, is an Arizona commit.

Ah You, who hasn’t announced a college commitment but holds double-digit offers, is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and made the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State first team last year as a junior.

The annual high school football all-star game, which has four of the top 10 ranked recruits in the country committed to the game, takes place Jan. 20 at Kunuiakea Stadium.

The game announced the selection of Kapaa’s Solomone Malafu earlier this week and has also invited Kahuku’s Liona Lefau and Farrington’s Iapani Laloulu.