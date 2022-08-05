comscore Mililani’s Gavin Hunter, Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You added to Polynesian Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Mililani’s Gavin Hunter, Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You added to Polynesian Bowl

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Mililani defensive back Gavin Hunter and Kahuku linebacker Leonard Ah You were invited to the Polynesian Bowl this week. Read more

