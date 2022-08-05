Farrington opens high school football season with win over Waialua
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Farrington’s Chansen Smith was lifted up by a teammate in celebration after scoring on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree