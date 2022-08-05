comscore Farrington opens high school football season with win over Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Farrington opens high school football season with win over Waialua

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Farrington’s Chansen Smith was lifted up by a teammate in celebration after scoring on Thursday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Farrington’s Chansen Smith was lifted up by a teammate in celebration after scoring on Thursday.

Chansen Smith will always be the answer to a fun trivia question. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Aug. 5, 2022

Scroll Up