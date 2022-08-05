Scoreboard – Aug. 5, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

High school, Nonleague: ‘Iolani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, Nonleague: Pahoa vs. Pac-Five at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Kealakehe at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.