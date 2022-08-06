Column: Ua hāmama maila ka waha o ka he‘e

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Alex Jones is no saint. He said some pretty awful things on air. His words were reckless but he seemed to speak with impunity, as though he believed his country when it said he had a right to free speech Read more

Aloha mai nö käkou e oæu mau hoa heluhelu. E æoluæolu mai paha æoukou i ka æauana o kuæu manaæo i nä hihia o æAmelika. Eia nö au ke noæonoæo nei no ko käkou noho pio æana ma lalo o ia aupuni a me ke koikoi æia mai e mälama i ko läkou mau känäwai. A no laila, aia ka pono æo ka makaæala æana i ka hopena o kahi kaæaka hoæokano, æo Alex Jones, nona ka waha o ka heæe e kaulana nei i ka hakuæepa i mua o ke äkea. I loko nö o ia æano, ke papä mai nei ka æölelo kaena a æAmelika, æo ia hoæi, no ka pono küæokoæa o këlä me këia kanaka e hoæopuka ai i kona manaæo me ka hopohopo æole o hoæopaæi æia.

Ua maopopo, æaæole ia pono he pono i nä wä a pau. Ua lohea nö nä küæëæë lula. æO kekahi, æo ia ka æuä æepa æana ma loko o kahi hale kiæiæoniæoni no ka æä æana o ke ahi. Päpä æia ua hana æepa nei. I mea ia e holo piæoloke ai nä känaka i æö a i æaneæi, me ka pöæino auaneæi o kekahi. Eia hou, æaæole hiki ke hoæopuka i nä æölelo hoæomäæinoæino no kahi hoa kanaka ma luna o nä ala päpaho a pilikia ai kona nohona. æO ka mea i maopopo æole iaæu, æo ia ka palena e kaæawale ai ka hakuæepa a me ke kuhiakau. E hewa ana paha ke kanaka näna e häpai i ke kuhiakau i hiki æole ke höæoiaæiæo æia? Inä nö he hewa, nui hewahewa ka poæe e kü ana i ka hewa, a nui ana nö hoæi nä kälä e hoæopaæi æia mai ana.

Noæu iho, he hana nui ka hoæomaopopo æana i ka manaæo o ke kolohe. He manaæo hoæopöæino paha, æaæole paha? Pehea lä kahi Alex Jones? Ua hoæokolokolo æia æo ia no käna mau æölelo i hoæopuka ai i mua o ke äkea ma o käna höæike æo InfoWars. Wahi äna, he pülapu ka moæolelo no ka hailuku æia o nä keiki he 20 a me nä mäkua he æeono ma ke Kula æo Sandy Hook i Connecticut i ka MH 2012. He hana æäpiki ia na ke aupuni i mea e kau ai i kekahi mau känäwai no ka hoæëmi æana i ka nui o nä pü. Ua höæike æia ke æano pülapu o käna mau æölelo æana pëlä, a ua æike æia hoæi kona kü æana i ka hewa ma ia hihia. I ka pule nei, ua hoæopaæi æia æo ia i ka $4.1 miliona, ka huina e uku ai i ka æohana o Jesse Lewis, kekahi o nä keiki i pepehi æia ma Sandy Hook. Ua hoæoholo æia he mau æeha kä käna æölelo hakuæepa, a pau pü me ka hoæoweliweli æia i ka make. Pehea lä?

He pohä hoæi ka lae ke noæonoæo aæe i ka nui o ia huina kälä ona i hoæopaæi æia ai no ka hoæopunipuni æana. A æo ka huina wale nö ia o ka uku pohö äna e uku ai i ka æohana. Eia naæe ke koe nei ka hoæokolokolo æia o ka nui o ka uku pohö. E ka makamaka heluhelu, e æike æia ana paha ma mua o ka puka æana o këia wahi moæolelo. I loko nö o ka æeha a ka æohana i hoæomanawanui ai, ua häpai æia kahi manaæo e ka loio a Jones ë he küpono ka uku æana he hoæokahi wale nö kälä no këlä me këia höæahewa æana, a he æewalu pau loa! A na këlä huina iki e hoæonä i ka æeha o ka æohana. æAæohe wahi kökua i laila. E hoæopaæi æia paha ka loio.

He mea pupule paha æo Jones. He puni wale paha i ka loio. He puni kä paha i kona hoæopunipuni iho. Koe aku ia. Hulikua æia æo ia e kona aupuni iho, ka mea näna e kaena nei no ka pono küæokoæa o ka æölelo.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.