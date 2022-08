Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Look for more than candidate’s promises

A strong democracy depends on competent leaders. Elections are not a high school-like popularity contest. We each need to make informed choices.

Candidates running for office say and promise many things. Scrutinize candidates for commonsense thinking. Analyze a candidate’s vision and the reality of what can be accomplished. Examine each candidate’s past history of successes and failures.

Your informed vote does make a difference.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

Negative brochures have impact on elections

Thank you for your editorial with concerns about negative and false campaigning (“Special interests skew election ads,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Aug. 3).

Immediately after reading the paper, I went out to the mailbox and there was another huge brochure criticizing a candidate for lieutenant governor.

These kinds of brochures are very hurtful and do influence the final vote. In 2010, I was attacked for my stance on domestic partnerships and fireworks by the opposition party and by a member of my own party. I lost.

Never mind. I have never stopped trying.

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

Woman attacked by seal lucky to be rescued

This is in response to news reports about a woman who entered the water at Kaimana Beach despite warning signs that a monk seal had given birth and may be aggressive in trying to protect her pup.

I would like to see this lady get a ticket and other punishment for disobeying instructions. I also would like the state to require that any marketing of Hawaii to travelers include a video of what happened.

The lady was very lucky that locals were willing to help her out of a situation that she put herself into. Maybe next time, she won’t be so lucky.

Rae Leong

Kaneohe

