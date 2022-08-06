comscore Mililani sacks Saint Louis 13 times to start its season on a high note | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani sacks Saint Louis 13 times to start its season on a high note

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani receiver Gavin Hunter caught the ball for a touchdown during the first half.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis quarterback Oha Kamakawiwo’ole was chased down and tackled by Mililani Trojans linebacker Kamaehu Roman.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis quarterback Oha Kamakawiwo’ole attempted to elude Mililani Trojans defensive back Gavin Hunter.

Kini McMillan threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns and Mililani’s defense recorded 11 of its 13 sacks in the first half for a 28-7 win over visiting Saint Louis on Friday night. Read more

