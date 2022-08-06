Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 6, 2022 Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY FOOTBALL High school, Nonleague: Pahoa vs. PacFive at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Kealakehe at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7 p.m. PADDLING Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL 10U CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES Friday OBRL Homegrown 7, Milton, MA 2 W—Iokepa Pruett Sv—Chaystin DeMello Leading Hitters: Tanner Quinn 2-4 2 runs OBRL Homegrown (1-0) has Saturday off and returns to play Campbellsville, KY at 6:00 am on Sunday. MAJOR 12/70 CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES Friday OBRL Manoa Crowns 5, Mobile, AL 0 W—Xane Soares (complete game) Leading Hitters: Eli Iopa 3-3 run, double Hawaii Kai Elite 9, Branson, MO 0 W—Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz Leading Hitters: Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz 2-2, 3 runs; Austin Wida 2-2, run, double, RBI; Colten Takamori 2-3, run Previous Story Television and radio - Aug. 6, 2022