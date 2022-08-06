Scoreboard – Aug. 6, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

High school, Nonleague: Pahoa vs. PacFive at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Kealakehe at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

10U CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES

Friday

OBRL Homegrown 7, Milton, MA 2

W—Iokepa Pruett Sv—Chaystin DeMello

Leading Hitters: Tanner Quinn 2-4 2 runs

OBRL Homegrown (1-0) has Saturday off and returns to play Campbellsville, KY at 6:00 am on Sunday.

MAJOR 12/70 CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES

Friday

OBRL Manoa Crowns 5, Mobile, AL 0

W—Xane Soares (complete game)

Leading Hitters: Eli Iopa 3-3 run, double

Hawaii Kai Elite 9, Branson, MO 0

W—Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz

Leading Hitters: Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz 2-2, 3 runs; Austin Wida 2-2, run, double, RBI; Colten Takamori 2-3, run