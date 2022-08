Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friday’s controlled scrimmage was a test run for the University of Hawaii football team.

In what was promoted as the first full-contact scrimmage of training camp, the Rainbow Warriors focused on the ground attack in a 31-play session. Twenty of the plays were rushes.

“It was a live situation where guys got to tackle and put hands on guys, and you’ve got to run through tackles and play the situation,” said Timmy Chang, who was hired as his alma mater’s head coach in January. “Got some real football in.”

Because several players were unable to participate due to injuries and flu-like symptoms, the Warriors did not reach their goal of 40 plays. Starting running back Dedrick Parson was held out, but the Warriors received ample reserve power.

Jordan Johnson, who was limited in spring ball, dashed 75 yards up the gut for a touchdown. “What a great run,” Chang said.

Of the touchdown play, Johnson said, “I took my time (assessing the situation), saw the hole and just took it.”

Johnson, who was born and reared in Dallas, was granted a redshirt last year after appearing in only four games as a true freshman.

Tylan Hines, a freshman from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, continued his impressive training camp. Hines, who is 5 feet 7 and 170 pounds, has befuddled the defense with his jump cuts, spins and into-the-belly fearlessness. He eluded several tackles in amassing 28 yards — and a 5-yard touchdown — on six carries.

“He’s quick, he’s shifty, he has something to him,” Chang said of Hines. “He plays inside and he plays outside. He has a lot of value.”

Hines’ quickness — 0.94 seconds over 10 yards — and toughness have helped him land a spot as the gunner on kickoffs.

Chang said Hines also is a sure-handed receiver.

“I’m trying out every position, maximizing my potential,” Hines said of kickoff coverage. “I love contact.”

Hines said he has been a running back since he was 5 and grew up watching YouTube videos of Barry Sanders and LeSean McCoy. “I still watch highlights of (Sanders),” Hines said. “He’s the greatest running back of all time. I try to mimic his style.”

Hines said single-legged and cutting drills are part of his workouts. In Texas, trainer Josh Hicks helps Hines with footwork and hip movements. Hines also has bonded with the Warriors’ offensive linemen.

“They do a great job opening up holes,” Hines said. “We’ve been in the film room. We know what they’re going to do.”

Chang indicated running backs Keith Moton III, David Cordero and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelie also will be part of the mix.

“It’s a good room,” Chang said of the running backs. “I look at their character first, and they have unbelievable, exceptional character. They’re very athletic and they add value on our team in different spots.”

The Warriors also had a period for situational drills, such as starting inside their 5. They still are waiting to use their heavy package for short-yardage plays.

The Warriors will have a walk-through session today, then resume full practices beginning Monday.