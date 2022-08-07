Column: Protect Hawaii’s water supply before it’s too late

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Half of Hawaii residents surveyed in recent research by the Hawaii Community Foundation reported feeling that there will not be enough clean, safe, fresh water to support Hawaii’s population in 10 years. Hawaii residents are rightly concerned not just about overcrowding, overtourism and a dearth of housing options. They care about fresh water and are concerned that, with over half of Hawaii’s original watershed forests already destroyed, only 13% are under active protection.

Candidates for elective office are uniformly “pro” environment, at a minimum calling for conversation about solutions. But every candidate should be asked what they are doing now and how will they ensure action when elected to address Hawaii’s water crisis.

The Hawaii Freshwater Initiative, nearing its 10th anniversary, is a collaborative effort of private sector and government officials who recognize the impacts of a 22% decrease in rainfall over the last 30 years; a population that has doubled since 1959; record levels of visitors; poor record of water reuse innovation and policy incentives; and decreasing groundwater levels in several key areas throughout the state. The initiative’s goal is to advance a strong policy agenda including increasing water conservation (reducing use), water reuse (recycling water) and water recharge (replenishing our groundwater) to protect Hawaii’s freshwater future.

Hawaii sustained a prolonged drought from 2008 to 2015 with periods of drought almost every year since then, including “extreme” and “exceptional” drought conditions in 2020 and 2021. These drought conditions have led officials to declare a water shortage in parts of Maui County and impose water restrictions on its residents as a conservation measure. Increased temperatures associated with climate change means increased evaporation for surface water and soil moisture. These are not merely interesting or noteworthy scientific facts, but devastating news to our islands’ fragile freshwater supply.

Policy leaders have already taken steps toward addressing some of the worst impacts by passing laws to: 1) better conserve water through annual water audits as mandated by Act 169 in 2016; and 2) increased water reuse through Act 170 in 2016 requiring state and county facilities use reclaimed water by 2045.

Hawaii’s water crisis didn’t start with the Red Hill fuel leaks, drought conditions or record-setting storms. These are symptoms of a much larger problem related to the false assumption that there is an endless supply of fresh water, a lack of attention to land use changes such as deforestation, and a lack of appropriate planning and development for sustainable communities. Climate experts predict longer, drier droughts and heavier, intensive floods.

A lack of resources, aging infrastructure such as leaking pipes and poorly planned drainage, lack of water reuse infrastructure, and development planned without sufficient regard for efficient fresh water supply can all be improved with concerted public and private efforts. Asking our government leaders, and those who want to lead, how they will navigate these challenges is imperative.

Hawaii can’t afford to wait.

Kaeo Duarte chairs the Hawaii Fresh Water Advisory Council.