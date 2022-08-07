comscore Column: Protect Hawaii’s water supply before it’s too late | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Protect Hawaii’s water supply before it’s too late

  • By Kaeo Duarte
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Hale’s water fountain was turned off in June to conserve water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Hale’s water fountain was turned off in June to conserve water.

Half of Hawaii residents surveyed in recent research by the Hawaii Community Foundation reported feeling that there will not be enough clean, safe, fresh water to support Hawaii’s population in 10 year Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Look for more than candidate’s promises; Negative brochures have impact on elections; Woman attacked by seal lucky to be rescued

Scroll Up