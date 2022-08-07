comscore Children’s book tells legend of Kapaemahu monument about sacred stones and mahu healers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Children’s book tells legend of Kapaemahu monument about sacred stones and mahu healers

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO “Kapaemahu” by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson and illustrated by Daniel Sousa.

    “Kapaemahu” by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson and illustrated by Daniel Sousa.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Stones of Kapaemahu, which honor four “mahu” healers from Tahiti who visited Hawaii more than five centuries ago, are displayed at Waikiki beach in Honolulu in June.

    The Stones of Kapaemahu, which honor four “mahu” healers from Tahiti who visited Hawaii more than five centuries ago, are displayed at Waikiki beach in Honolulu in June.

Every day, thousands of Waikiki tourists overlook a monument of four massive stones on Kuhio Beach, encircled by a low iron fence, walking quickly by to take photos of the legendary Duke Kahanamoku statue next to it. Read more

