K-Drama: Luncheon honors South Korean independence fighters
By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 8:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min-Shik Park and John Tilelli, chairman of the Korean Veterans Memorial Committee, arrive for a ceremony to dedicate the Korean War Veterans Memorial’s newly unveiled Wall of Remembrance on July 27 in Washington.