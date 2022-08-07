K-Drama: Luncheon honors South Korean independence fighters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min Shik Park held a luncheon ceremony July 30 at the Sheraton Waikiki to honor South Korean independence fighters in Hawaii. Read more

South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min Shik Park held a luncheon ceremony July 30 at the Sheraton Waikiki to honor South Korean independence fighters in Hawaii.

During the Japanese colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945, early Korean immigrants in Hawaii worked tirelessly to gather funds and donate to help the Korean independence movement.

Their descendants — Elsa Carl, Youngho Kim, Pamela Soonie You and George Blair McCune — were in attendance to receive the recognition.

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 57-58

6:40 p.m. today

Young-kwang wants Kang-ho to refrain from seeing Ah-reum. Kang-ho asks Ah-reum to date him with marriage in mind. Kang-mi pushes Ah-jung to get divorced when Ah-jung is dead set against it.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum walks in on ­Heung-gia just as she was about to rip up the design sketches. Ah-reum asks ­Heung-gia if she knows her father well. Ah-jung begs Byung-ki not to leave for the sake of their child.

“Why Her”

Episode 15

6:45 p.m. Monday

After Oh Soo Jae disappears, Gong Chan searches high and low for her. Choi Tae Kook puts together a disciplinary committee to disbar Oh Soo Jae.

Episode 16 (finale)

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Soo Jae and the legal clinic members enter the disciplinary hearing as the underdogs. She defends herself while exposing the heinous actions of the men in power.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 37

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunsung sees Jina and Chulwoo together. Despite Sunghwan and Jina’s opposition, Hyunjoon and Haedang push ahead with the wedding.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongja witnesses Jina’s affair and gets into a physical altercation with Jina. ­Furious by Jina’s actions, Nagyong exposes Jina’s affair to Sunghwan.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 31

7:50 p.m. Friday

Hwang-og leaves for Chunchuk to prepare for the wedding. Suro invites Talhae and Aro to his wedding. The lords insist that Suro gets married before the coronation.

Episode 32 (finale)

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Suro and Hwang-og finally wed. Talhae wants Suro to give up on Jangso, but Suro refuses. Suro later successfully stops Talhae’s intrusion and becomes the king of unified Gaya.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.