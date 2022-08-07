comscore K-Drama: Luncheon honors South Korean independence fighters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Luncheon honors South Korean independence fighters

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:42 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min-Shik Park and John Tilelli, chairman of the Korean Veterans Memorial Committee, arrive for a ceremony to dedicate the Korean War Veterans Memorial’s newly unveiled Wall of Remembrance on July 27 in Washington.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min-Shik Park and John Tilelli, chairman of the Korean Veterans Memorial Committee, arrive for a ceremony to dedicate the Korean War Veterans Memorial’s newly unveiled Wall of Remembrance on July 27 in Washington.

South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Min Shik Park held a luncheon ceremony July 30 at the Sheraton Waikiki to honor South Korean independence fighters in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Singer-songwriter Chardonnay celebrates release of ‘Sweet Island Music’

Scroll Up