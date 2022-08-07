Hawaii island teen takes top honors at Rubik’s WCA North American Championship
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Matty Hiroto Inaba took top honors at Rubik’s WCA North American Championship in Toronto in July.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Matty Hiroto Inaba does around 100 solves a day during the school year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree