Hawaiian slack key music returns to Waikiki this weekend as Milton Lau and the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation present the 40th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Waikiki Style” Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium. Slack key master Ledward Kaapana shares the bill with Kawika Kahiapo, Ho‘okena, Brother Noland, Bobby Moderow, Ken Makuakane and Barry Flanagan , Dwight Kanae, Kamuela Kahoano, Stephen Inglis, Paul Togioka, Ian O’Sullivan, Jonah Domingo, and Pat Landeza & Sons .

Many of this year’s performers are multi-Hoku Award winners. Kahiapo added four Hokus to his career resume at the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in July.

William “Billy V” Van Osdol will preside as emcee.

The music starts at 4 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Admission is $10, officially a “donation,” and benefits the Waikiki Aquarium.

Watch for free on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Slackkeyfestivals).